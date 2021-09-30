Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

G20 extraordinary meeting on Afghanistan to be held on Oct 12: Draghi
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

G20 extraordinary meeting on Afghanistan to be held on Oct 12: Draghi

G20 extraordinary meeting on Afghanistan to be held on Oct 12: Draghi

Italy's Prime Minister, Mario Draghi speaks during a joint news conference with Italy's Economy Minister Daniele Franco (not pictured) on the government's new fiscal targets in Rome, Italy, on Sep 29, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Yara Nardi)

30 Sep 2021 03:10AM (Updated: 30 Sep 2021 03:10AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME: An extraordinary meeting of the Group of 20 major economies to discuss Afghanistan will take place on Oct 12, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday (Sep 29).

Italy holds the rotating G20 presidency this year and Draghi has recently discussed Afghanistan with other world leaders - including Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping - in an effort to organise a special meeting to lay down strategies to confront the crisis.

"We have to see whether there are shared objectives among the G20 nations ... we have reached a point where we only need to worry about saving lives," Draghi told a news conference.

The international community must also lay down a strategy to prevent Afghanistan becoming a haven for militants, he said.

The extraordinary G20 meeting will take place a few weeks before the summit of the leaders scheduled in Rome for Oct 30-31. Draghi said Qatar, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the United Nations will also participate.

The Afghan crisis is fuelling worries within the European Union over the risk of massive flows of migrants and some member states have already opposed plans to accommodate refugees.

After taking control of Afghanistan, the Taliban has reportedly announced it would restore the use of severe punishment on lawbreakers, according to comments by an official, including amputations and executions, and curb women rights.

Rome has said the systematic violation of women rights makes it impossible to recognise the Taliban administration but has urged foreign government to guarantee financial support to the Afghan civilians.

"I believe it is the duty of the richest countries in the world to do something to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe," Draghi said.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us