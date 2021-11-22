UK to host G7, ASEAN foreign and development ministers at meeting in December

LONDON: Britain will host foreign and development ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations and from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at a summit in Liverpool from Dec 10 to Dec 12, it said on Monday (Nov 22).

The summit will address issues including economic resilience post-COVID-19, global health and human rights, the United Kingdom's Foreign Office said in a statement.

Among the ministers due to attend are those from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, it said, adding that it was the first inclusion of ASEAN countries at a G7 foreign ministers' summit, and this reflected "the UK's growing Indo-Pacific tilt".

"I will be hosting our friends and partners to discuss how we build closer economic, technology and security ties globally and deliver for the British people," said UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

"I want us to build a worldwide network of liberty that advances freedom, democracy and enterprise and encourages like-minded countries to work together from a position of strength."

The Foreign Office statement on Monday made no mention of Myanmar, but on Sep 21, Minister of State for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Amanda Milling said that the country's military leadership would not be invited to the meeting.

"The UK has been clear that the military regime in Myanmar is not welcome to attend in person," she said, noting ASEAN's decision not to invite Senior General Min Aung Hlaing to attend the its leaders' summit in October.

"The UK Government condemns the military coup in Myanmar, the violence against the people of Myanmar and the detention of members of the civilian government and civil society, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint," she added.

"The UK will continue to work closely with ASEAN on our shared ambition of ending the crisis in Myanmar."