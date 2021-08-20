Logo
G7 calls for international 'shared mission' to limit Afghan crisis
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, on Aug 19, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

20 Aug 2021 04:09AM (Updated: 20 Aug 2021 04:09AM)
LONDON: G7 foreign ministers called on Thursday for the international community to unite in its response to the crisis in Afghanistan to prevent it from escalating further, a statement issued by British foreign minister Dominic Raab said.

"The G7 Ministers call on the international community to come together with a shared mission to prevent the crisis in Afghanistan escalating," said the statement, issued by Raab following a meeting of G7 foreign ministers.

Britain currently holds the rotating leadership of the G7, which also includes the United States, Italy, France, Germany, Japan and Canada.

"The crisis in Afghanistan requires an international response including intensive engagement on the critical questions facing Afghanistan and the region: with the Afghans most affected, parties to the conflict, the UN Security Council, the G20, international donors, and with Afghanistan’s regional neighbours," the statement said. 

