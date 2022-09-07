G7 corporate climate plans spell 2.7°C heating: Analysis

PARIS: The decarbonisation plans of some of the biggest corporations from G7 nations put Earth on course to heat a potentially catastrophic 2.7 degrees Celsius - blowing Earth well past the Paris Agreement temperature goals, analysis showed on Tuesday (Sep 6).

As more and more firms announce their intention to become carbon neutral by mid-century at the latest, scrutinising corporate claims of green action is increasingly important to check whether they are aligned with the latest climate science.

CDP, a non-profit that runs a global disclosure system for companies to manage their environmental impacts, looked at the climate plans of more than 4,000 firms across the world's seven largest economies.

They found that current plans would lead to a world by 2100 that is 2.7 degrees Celsius hotter than currently - a far cry from the temperature goals of the 2015 Paris deal, which enjoins nations to limit warming to "well below" 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Europe was the best performer, with rapid action since 2021 likely to have "cooled" the temperature prediction by about 0.3 degrees Celsius, the analysis showed.