G7 energy ministers 'ready' to take 'necessary measures' on oil reserves

PARIS: Energy ministers of the G7 said on Wednesday (Mar 11) they "stand ready" to take "all necessary measures" in coordination with the International Energy Agency (IEA) to tackle the rise in crude oil prices due to the Middle East war.

The statement was released as President Emmanuel Macron, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven advanced economies, was set to chair a video conference of G7 leaders to discuss the economic consequences of the war in the Middle East, the French presidency said.

On Tuesday, member states of the Paris-based International Energy Agency met for crisis talks to assess security of supply and the potential release of emergency stocks as the Middle East war rocked the markets.

"In principle, we support the implementation of proactive measures to address the situation, including the use of strategic reserves," energy ministers of the G7 said in a statement on Wednesday.

They said they were coordinating within the G7, with IEA member countries and beyond.

"We agreed to stand ready to take all necessary measures in coordination with IEA Members," the statement said. "G7 members will carefully consider the recommendations issued during these discussions."

Separately, French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said that no decision had been taken "at this stage".

"We need to send a very clear message, which is that if we cannot reopen the Strait of Hormuz, we will replace it with other oil that will come from elsewhere and circulate around the world," he said in a broadcast on BFMTV/RMC on Wednesday.