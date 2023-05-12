G7 finance heads face tricky trade-off in debating steps to counter China

NIIGATA, Japan: Finance leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies will debate this week the idea of implementing targeted controls on investments in China, which analysts see as a double-edged sword that could make little headway.

China is much on the minds of G7 finance leaders gathering in the Japanese city of Niigata, with current chair Japan leading fresh efforts to diversify supply chains and reduce their heavy reliance on Beijing.

But the group is not on the same page in terms of how far it should go in countering China, as hurting trade with the world's second-largest economy could deal a heavy blow to export-reliant countries such as Germany and Japan.

The G7 nations can little afford further risks to their fragile economies, with Washington struggling to resolve a debt ceiling stand-off that could tip the US economy into recession.

A scheduled meeting on Friday between US President Joe Biden and top lawmakers was postponed until early next week as the two sides seek a compromise to avoid a catastrophic default.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Friday (May 12) he hoped US politicians would come to a "grown-up" decision on talks to raise the US$31.4 trillion debt ceiling - the maximum amount the US government is authorised to borrow - warning there was a risk to the global economy if they did not.