China, Ukraine headline as G7 foreign ministers meet

KARUIZAWA, Japan: The Group of Seven's (G7) top diplomats arrive Sunday (Apr 16) in the Japanese resort town of Karuizawa for talks set to be dominated by twin crises: China's growing pressure on Taiwan, and Russia's war in Ukraine.

There will be no shortage of diplomatic and security challenges to discuss, but recent regional events are likely to sharpen the focus on Asia.

The meeting comes days after China concluded major military drills around self-ruled Taiwan, and with Beijing barring ships from an area north of the island on Sunday.

On Thursday, North Korea launched what it said was a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, just the latest in a stepped-up barrage of tests that have rattled nerves.

As this year's host, Tokyo is keen to ensure regional challenges are top of the agenda, and will make clear it believes Russia's invasion of Ukraine only heightens the need for vigilance in Asia.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose government has revamped defence policy and spending in the face of growing Chinese power, has repeatedly warned "Ukraine today could be East Asia tomorrow".

"Japan's basic position ... on Ukraine is that the security of Europe and that of the Indo-Pacific cannot be discussed separately," a Japanese government official said ahead of the talks.

"They are intertwined with each other."

The G7 has regularly warned China against attempts to seize Taiwan, and individual members have sounded the alarm in recent days.

"A military escalation in the Taiwan Strait ... would be a horror scenario for the entire world," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said this Friday in Beijing.

But there will be renewed focus on the grouping's language after recent comments by French President Emmanuel Macron.

His insistence, after a trip to Beijing, that Europe should avoid "crises that aren't ours" has raised eyebrows and ire among Paris's allies, while delighting Chinese officials.

Paris has worked to temper the reaction, insisting France's views have not changed, and most observers expect the group to reiterate previous positions warning China against "changing the status quo by force".