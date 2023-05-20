At G7, Japan and Germany want a rethink on the 'Global South'

HIROSHIMA, Japan: Japan and Germany say it is time for a rethink of how some of the world's most powerful institutions - including the United Nations Security Council - deal with emerging countries.

Outreach to the so-called "Global South", shorthand for some low- and middle-income countries including India, has been a focus at this year's Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima.

The interest isn't just altruistic. The world's rich democracies are looking askance at China's heavy footprint across the developing world and worry about its sway over supply chains and critical minerals.

Some of China's lending has left developing countries "trapped in debt", US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said. China, which has lent hundreds of billions of dollars to build infrastructure in developing countries, has called those remarks "irresponsible" and said the United States should take practical action to help developing countries.

Japan and Germany have for years been pushing for a reform of the Security Council. Together with Brazil and India they have pressed for permanent seats.

That effort got a renewed push at the G7 on Saturday (May 20) when Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met on the sidelines of the summit and agreed to work for reform at the Council as non-permanent members.