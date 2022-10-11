G7 leaders to hold crisis talks on Russia's bombing blitz in Ukraine

KYIV: The United States and other G7 powers will hold crisis talks on Tuesday (Oct 11) on Russia's recent bombing blitz across Ukraine.

The meeting comes a day after Russian missiles rocked the Ukrainian capital for the first time in months, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warning Moscow that his country "cannot be intimidated".

Russian forces rained more than 80 missiles on cities across Ukraine on Monday, according to Kyiv, in apparent retaliation for an explosion that damaged a key bridge linking the Crimean peninsula to Russia.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the strikes showed Moscow was "desperate" after a spate of embarrassing military setbacks, as Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of "severe" responses to any further attacks.

At an urgent meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, which was called to debate Moscow's declared annexation of four partly occupied Ukrainian regions, Ukrainian ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya branded Russia a "terrorist state", noting his own immediate family had come under attack on Monday.

"Unfortunately, you can hardly call for a stable and sane peace, as long as an unstable and insane dictatorship exists in your vicinity," he said, telling member states at least 14 civilians were killed and 97 wounded in the strikes.