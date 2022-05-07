G7 leaders, Ukraine's Zelenskyy to hold talks on Sunday

WASHINGTON: Group of Seven (G7) leaders will hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday (May 8) after US President Joe Biden earlier this week said they would discuss possible additional actions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Talks will focus on the war's latest developments, efforts to bolster Ukraine and ways to demonstrate "continued G7 unity in our collective response, including by imposing severe costs for Putin’s war," a spokesperson for the White House's National Security Council said on Monday.

The leaders of the G7 countries, which include the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Japan, Canada and Italy, will hold their virtual meeting with Zelenskyy on Sunday morning, the spokesperson added.

The US and its allies have previously united on a host of sweeping sanctions targeting Russian banks, officials and other entities aimed at punishing Moscow for its actions, including alleged war crimes. Russia characterises its invasion as a special operation to demilitarises and "denazify" Ukraine.