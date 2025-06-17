G7 leaders urge Trump to ease off trade war

KANASKIS, Canada: World leaders at the Group of Seven summit in Canada on Monday (Jun 16) pushed US President Donald Trump to back away from his punishing trade war, arguing that it poses a risk to global economic stability.

At a summit where host Canada worked to avoid stoking Trump's anger, and with attention on events in the Middle East, leaders still urged the US president to reverse course on his plans to impose even steeper tariffs on countries across the globe as early as next month.

Most countries represented at the G7 are already subject to a 10 per cent baseline tariff imposed by Trump, with European countries and Japan also hit with additional levies on cars, steel, and aluminium.

G7 leaders used the meeting to sit down with Trump one-on-one to make their case for the US leader to seal agreements that would eliminate the worse of the US tariff threat.

In official sessions, the leaders also warned Trump that the tariffs could bring serious harm to the world economy.

"Several participants asked to end the tariff dispute as soon as possible," a senior German official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

They argued that the dispute weakens the G7's economies and "in the end will only strengthen China", the official said.