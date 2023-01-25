Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

G7, partners vow to support Ukraine's energy sector, US says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

G7, partners vow to support Ukraine's energy sector, US says

G7, partners vow to support Ukraine's energy sector, US says
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on during a meeting with Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at the State Department in Washington, on Jan 18, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool)
G7, partners vow to support Ukraine's energy sector, US says
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi chairs a ministerial meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the promotion and strengthening of the rule of law in the maintenance of international peace and security, at UN headquarters in New York City, New York, Jan 12, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar)
25 Jan 2023 06:14AM (Updated: 25 Jan 2023 06:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: G7 and other partner countries on Tuesday (Jan 24) pledged to maintain their support for Ukraine's energy sector, including delivering equipment and other humanitarian aid during winter, the US State Department said following a meeting of the group's foreign ministers.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi co-hosted the meeting, in which countries also vowed to continue coordinating on Ukraine's efforts to "modernize and decarbonise its energy grid," the department said after the virtual meeting.

The foreign ministers reiterated calls for Russia to halt attacks on Ukraine's energy and heating systems, the State Department added in a statement.

"The group committed to continuing its close coordination to deliver equipment and humanitarian support this winter, procure essential infrastructure, and support Ukraine’s long-term vision to modernise and decarbonise its energy grid and integrate with the European system," it said.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions driven from their homes since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday his country continued to work with partners to speed up repair works to recover generating and distribution facilities, to make the energy system less centralised and implement new energy efficiency programmes.

Ukraine has enough coal and gas reserves for the remaining months of winter despite repeated Russian attacks on its energy system, Shmyhal said.

He added that the situation in the energy sector remained difficult but under control after a months-long Russian campaign of drone and missile strikes on critical infrastructure that damaged about 40 per cent of the energy system.

Despite unseasonably warm weather in December and January, all Ukraine's regions are experiencing scheduled electricity shutdowns due to an energy deficit. Grid operator Ukrenergo said that energy generation had picked up this week.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

G7 NATO Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.