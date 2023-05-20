Zelenskyy arrives at G7 in Japan, says meetings will bring peace 'closer'

HIROSHIMA: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Hiroshima for talks with the G7 on Saturday (May 20), after winning long-sought access to advanced US fighter jets and training for Kyiv's pilots.

Zelenskyy's surprise summit appearance - he had previously been expected to appear by video - came after he welcomed a "historic" White House decision to allow Ukraine to get F-16 jets.

"Japan. G7. Important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine. Security and increased cooperation for our victory. Today, peace will be closer," Zelenskyy said on social media.

Until now US President Joe Biden had effectively vetoed the transfer of F-16s, with US officials citing long pilot training times and the risk of escalating the 15-month-old conflict with Russia.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan insisted there was no about-turn in US policy but the decision was based on the "exigencies of the conflict".

"We've reached a moment where it's time to look down the road and to say 'What is Ukraine going to need ... to be able to deter and defend against Russian aggression?'

"F-16s, fourth-generation fighter aircraft, are part of that mix," he said, adding that Ukraine had committed to not use US military equipment to hit targets inside Russia.

"We are going to do everything we can to support Ukraine in its defence of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and we are also going to proceed in a way that avoids World War III," he added.

Military experts say the aircraft would be a significant upgrade from Ukraine's ageing Soviet-era fleet, offering greater ability to strike targets in the air or on the ground.

With the US veto lifted, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak quickly announced that Britain would "work together with the USA and the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark to get Ukraine the combat air capability it needs".