Gary Lineker retains top spot in BBC pay list, with £1.35 million

LONDON : Gary Lineker retained his position as the best-paid presenter employed by Britain's BBC, taking home more than £1.35 million (US$1.74 million) in the 2022-23 financial year, according to the broadcaster's annual report published on Tuesday (Jul 11).

The corporation, which is funded by a licence fee paid by every British TV-watching household, has to publish the salaries of its top executives and presenters, often drawing criticism from newspapers about high pay.

Lineker, the former England soccer captain, was taken off air in March after criticising the government's immigration policy on Twitter, but he was reinstated after a public backlash and a staff near-mutiny.

The controversy raised questions about how the 100-year-old BBC balances impartiality with free speech in a social media age.

The BBC has been plunged into another crisis in recent days by reports in the Sun newspaper that one of its presenters had paid a young person for explicit photos over three years, beginning when the person was 17.