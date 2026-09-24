US-backed Board of Peace unveils US$2.5bn Gaza recovery plan

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace proposed a US$2.45 billion Gaza recovery plan on Wednesday (Sep 23) at a meeting of its members and stakeholders, in an effort meant to span over six months.



But the presentation in New York comes as world leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan have taken aim at the humanitarian situation in Gaza this week, calling for action to end the conflict with Israel.



Top officials are gathered in the city this week for the UN General Assembly.



Hamas militants launched a deadly attack on Israel on Oct 7, 2023, triggering a massive response. Since then, the Palestinian territory has been devastated by Israeli airstrikes.



Nickolay Mladenov, the high representative for Gaza of the Board of Peace, urged for backing of its plan.



But he acknowledged that discussions with Israel are not easy ahead of elections in the country, noting that conditions are "more politically sensitive."



"Given the complexity of what we're dealing with, I think we're making, slowly and steadily, progress," he insisted.



Also present at Wednesday's gathering were Trump's roving envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner.