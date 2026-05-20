Trump's Gaza board reports funding 'gap', urges quicker disbursement

GENEVA: The gap between funding pledges and disbursement for US President Donald Trump's Gaza rebuilding plan must be closed urgently, the US president's "Board of Peace" has said in a report, identifying a potential cash crunch in a plan estimated to cost US$70 billion.

Trump set up the Board of Peace to oversee his ambitious plan to end Israel's war in Gaza and rebuild the shattered territory.

The UN Security Council has recognised the board, though many major powers have not joined Washington's main Middle Eastern allies and some middling and smaller states in signing up.

Reuters reported in April that the board had only received a small fraction of the US$17 billion pledged by members for Gaza, preventing the president from moving ahead with his plan.

The board denied that report, saying in a statement it was an "execution-focused organisation that calls capital as needed" and that there "are no funding constraints."