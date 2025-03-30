Gaza cease-fire enters second day with more hostages to be exchanged and critical supplies delivered

KHAN YOUNIS: Hamas was expected to swap more of its hostages Saturday (Mar 29) for prisoners held by Israel on the second day of a cease-fire that has allowed critical humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and given civilians their first respite after seven weeks of war.

On the first day of the four-day cease-fire, Hamas released 24 of the about 240 hostages taken during its Oct 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war, and Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison. Those freed from captivity in Gaza were 13 Israelis, 10 Thai nationals and citizen of the Philippines.

During the four days, Hamas is to release at least 50 Israeli hostages, and Israel 150 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel has said the truce can be extended an extra day for every additional 10 hostages freed, something United States President Joe Biden said he hoped would come to pass.

The start of the truce Friday morning brought the first quiet for 2.3 million Palestinians reeling and desperate from relentless Israeli bombardment that has killed thousands, driven three-quarters of the population from their homes and leveled residential areas. Rocket fire from Gaza militants into Israel went silent as well.

The United Nations said the pause enabled it to scale up the delivery of food, water, and medicine to the largest volume since the resumption of humanitarian aid convoys on Oct 21. It was also able to deliver 129, 000 liters of fuel, just over 10 percent of the daily pre-war volume, as well as cooking gas, a first time since the war began.

In the southern city of Khan Younis on Saturday, a long line of people with gas cans and other containers waited outside a filling station hoping to get some of the newly delivered fuel.

For the first time in over a month, aid reached northern Gaza, the focus of Israel's ground offensive. A UN convoy delivered flour to two facilities sheltering people displaced by fighting.