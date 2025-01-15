Trump’s return a 'driving force' in Gaza ceasefire deal: Analysts

Donald Trump’s impending return to the White House is a major push factor behind a ceasefire deal in Gaza, which appears closer than ever to being signed, analysts said.

Hopes of a halt to the 15-month war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas is rising as negotiators have said they are ironing out final details amid marathon truce talks in Qatar.

Experts said uncertainty over what moves the incoming United States president could take regarding the conflict have made warring parties more willing to negotiate a deal ahead of his inauguration next Monday (Jan 20).

“The arrival of (Trump) … who has gone on record saying he wants this issue to be resolved by the time he assumes office … is the driving force that's getting us close to an agreement,” said Nader Hashemi, associate professor of Middle East and Islamic politics at Georgetown University.

Trump has warned Hamas there will be “hell to pay” if it does not release the remaining hostages before he takes office.

Despite Trump’s pro-Israel record, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also expected to be apprehensive, said Simon Frankel Pratt, a senior political science lecturer at the University of Melbourne.

“Trump is a volatile figure, and while he is sympathetic to Israel's security risks … it's very difficult to predict what he would do,” he told CNA’s Asia Now.

“(His presidency offers) both great opportunities and risks for Netanyahu. The stakes are high, because business is not as usual once Trump takes the reins.”

Hashemi said the Israeli leader is likely keen to start off ties with Trump on the right foot by “handing Trump a victory”.

“Trump loves to grandstand and claim that he's a leader on the global stage with stature. From Netanyahu's perspective, he'll view (the deal) as a gift to Trump that he can claim as he arrives in the White House.