What we know about the Gaza hostage and prisoner exchange

JERUSALEM: The ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas is due to take effect from 8.30am local time (2.30pm Singapore time) on Sunday (Jan 19), following final approval of the deal by the Israeli government.

Thirty-three of the 98 remaining Israeli hostages, including women, children, men over 50 and ill and wounded captives, are to be freed over the course of the first phase of the ceasefire, due to last six weeks. Israel believes most are still alive but has received no confirmation from Hamas.

In return, Israel will release almost 2,000 Palestinians from its jails.

They include 737 male, female and teen-aged prisoners, some of whom are members of militant groups convicted of attacks that killed dozens of Israelis, as well as 1,167 Palestinians detained in Gaza since the start of the war and held in Israel.