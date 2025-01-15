Gaza ceasefire still elusive as negotiators try to hammer out deal

JERUSALEM: Negotiators were trying to hammer out the final details of a complex, phased ceasefire in Gaza on Wednesday (Jan 15) after marathon talks in Qatar, and US and Egyptian leaders promised to stay in close contact about a deal over the coming hours.

More than eight hours of talks in Doha had fuelled optimism. Officials from mediators Qatar, Egypt and the US as well as Israel and Hamas said on Tuesday that an agreement for a truce in the besieged Palestinian enclave and the release of hostages was closer than ever.

But a senior Hamas official told Reuters late on Tuesday that the Palestinian group had not yet delivered its response because it was still waiting for Israel to submit maps showing how its forces would withdraw from Gaza.

White House National Security adviser Jake Sullivan said the US was hopeful that a deal will be reached this week. President-elect Donald Trump's Jan 20 inauguration is now widely seen as a de facto deadline for a ceasefire agreement.

During months of on-off talks to achieve a truce in the devastating 15-month-old war both sides have previously said they were close to a ceasefire only to hit last-minute obstacles. The broad outlines of the current deal have been in place since mid-2024.