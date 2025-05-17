Gaza ceasefire talks resume as Israeli assault kills hundreds in 72 hours

CAIRO: Israel and Hamas resumed ceasefire talks on Saturday (May 17) in Qatar, both sides said, even as Israeli forces ramped up a bombing campaign that has killed hundreds of people over 72 hours, and mobilised for a massive new ground assault.

Palestinian health authorities said at least 146 people had been confirmed killed in the third day of Israel's latest bombing campaign, one of the deadliest waves of strikes since a ceasefire collapsed in March.

Many hundreds more wounded were being treated in the hospital, and countless others were still buried under rubble.

Israel says it is mobilising to seize more ground in Gaza in a new campaign dubbed Operation Gideon's Chariots, following a visit this week to the Middle East by United States President Donald Trump.

It has halted all supplies entering Gaza since the start of March, leading to rising international concern over the plight of the enclave's 2.3 million residents.

Reuters journalists saw Israeli tanks assembled on the outskirts of the enclave. Inside Gaza, people fled from the bombardment of northern areas, pushing their belongings on carts.

"They are bombing houses, and the people are afraid. What should we do?" Imad Naseer, 50, fleeing his home in the face of the assault, told Reuters. "They treat us as if we are animals, not as humans."