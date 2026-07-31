Gaza ceasefire talks see rare progress, sources say

CAIRO: Talks between mediators and Hamas leaders in Cairo on implementing a US-brokered Gaza peace plan have made rare progress, sources close to the effort said on Thursday (Jul 30), although an Israeli official said proposed terms were not satisfactory.

Earlier, Israeli strikes killed at least six Palestinians in Gaza on Thursday, including two children, medics said.

A Hamas official and a diplomat close to the Cairo talks said discussions were "positive" and "making progress".

The official said the progress would be tested by Israel's response and whether this allowed a broad accord to be reached.

However, the Israeli official, who declined to be identified, said Israel had rejected a proposal.

"Israel demands the complete disarmament of Hamas, including the removal of weapons from Gaza and the complete demilitarisation of the Strip as a precondition for any process," the official said.

"The 15-point document in question does not provide a satisfactory response to these demands and Israel conveyed its objections."

Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Anna Evstigneeva told the Security Council on Tuesday that a roadmap prepared by Trump's Board of Peace envoy for Gaza, Nikolay Mladenov, had so far failed to gain the support of Israel and Hamas, with the demilitarization of Gaza remaining the main stumbling block.

The diplomat close to the talks said the negotiations were making progress toward a roadmap that would see all heavy and light weapons in Gaza decommissioned.

Hamas leaders are holding talks with mediators from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey on the second phase of President Donald Trump's Gaza plan, as presented to them by his Board of Peace, which oversees its implementation.

The plan calls for a surge in humanitarian aid, governance by a civilian Palestinian administration, the disarmament of Hamas, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the deployment of an international force to help maintain security.

But progress has stalled in previous months.