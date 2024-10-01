Gaza children 'extremely impacted' by war: UNICEF

Ahmad "was saying things that a 10-year-old should not tell you, how the body was in pieces, how the head was far away", he recalled.



"This is extremely intense and difficult to hear from a 10-year-old child."



Many children in Gaza have lost at least one of their parents, said Crickx.

Exact figures are unavailable, "but the frequency at which we meet with those children is very high," he said.