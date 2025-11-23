Gaza civil defence says 21 killed in Israeli strikes

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency said 21 people were killed on Saturday (Nov 22) in multiple Israeli air strikes, as Hamas and Israel again traded accusations of violating the fragile ceasefire.

Saturday marked one of the deadliest days since the US-brokered truce took effect on Oct 10 after two years of war.

The Israeli military said an “armed terrorist” had crossed the so-called Yellow Line inside Gaza, behind which Israeli forces have withdrawn, and fired at soldiers on a route used for humanitarian aid deliveries.

In response, the military said it “began striking terror targets in the Gaza Strip”.

Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the civil defence agency operating under Hamas authority, told AFP there were “21 martyrs this evening in five separate Israeli air strikes, in a clear violation of the ceasefire in Gaza”.

He said the dead included seven people killed and more than 16 wounded in a strike on a house in Nuseirat in central Gaza, and four killed in an air strike on a residential apartment in the Al-Nasr district west of Gaza City.