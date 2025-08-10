Gaza civil defence says 34 killed by Israeli fire

Despite the backlash and rumours of dissent from Israeli military top brass, Netanyahu has remained defiant over the decision.



In a post on social media late Friday, he said, "We are not going to occupy Gaza - we are going to free Gaza from Hamas".



The Palestinian militant group, whose Oct 7, 2023, attack triggered the war, has slammed the plan to expand the fighting as a "new war crime".



Israel's offensive has killed more than 61,000 Palestinians, according to Hamas-run Gaza's health ministry, figures the United Nations says are reliable.



Hamas's 2023 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.