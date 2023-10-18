Gaza death toll rises to 3,000 with Biden due to visit Israel

GAZA: The Palestinian death toll from Israel's bombardment of Gaza climbed to about 3,000 on Tuesday (Oct 17), health authorities said, and at least six people were killed in an Israeli air strike that hit a school run by the UN's Palestinian refugee agency.

The violence raged as Washington announced that US President Joe Biden would visit Israel on Wednesday to show support for its war on Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip.

Israel has vowed to annihilate the militant group after Hamas gunmen crossed the border and killed 1,300 people, mainly civilians, during a rampage through southern Israeli communities on Oct 7, the deadliest single day in Israel's 75-year history.

Since then Israel has flattened parts of densely urbanised Gaza with air strikes, driven around half of its 2.3 million population from their homes, and imposed a total blockade on the enclave, halting food, fuel and medical supplies.

An Israeli air strike killed senior Hamas military commander Ayman Nofal, who was in charge of central Gaza, according to Hamas' armed wing, the Izz el-Deen Al-Qassam Brigades.

The Palestinian health ministry said on Tuesday that around 3,000 people - many of them women and children - had now been killed and 12,500 wounded in Gaza since Oct 7.

It added that 61 Palestinians have also been killed and 1,250 wounded in clashes in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA said at least six people were killed in an Israeli air strike that hit a school it ran in Gaza's Al-Maghazi refugee camp.

"This is outrageous and again it shows a flagrant disregard for the lives of civilians," UNRWA said in a social media post. "No place is safe in Gaza anymore, not even UN facilities."

Amid the death and destruction, the humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave deepened as Israeli troops and tanks massed on the border for an expected ground invasion.

Scores of trucks carrying vital supplies for Gaza headed towards the Rafah crossing in Egypt on Tuesday, the only access point to the coastal enclave outside Israeli control, but there was no clear indication that they would be able to enter.