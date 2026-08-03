After deadly day, Gazans say Trump's touting of plan jars with grim reality

CAIRO: Palestinians in Gaza said on Monday (Aug 3) that United States President Donald Trump's touting of a deal aimed at disarming Hamas and ending the war was out of touch with their worsening reality, after Israel killed 18 people in one of the deadliest days since a ceasefire last year.

The US president on Thursday declared "a major milestone" towards implementing the Gaza peace plan agreed last October, saying that Hamas would disarm and Israel would withdraw in phases.

But complications have swiftly emerged: Israel's defence minister said on Sunday that Israeli troops in Gaza would not move before Hamas disarms and its tunnels are destroyed, while Hamas insists Israel halt attacks before it begins implementing the part of the agreement dealing with its arms.

On the ground in Gaza, still in ruins as a result of the Israeli offensive launched in retaliation for Hamas' Oct 7, 2023, attacks, Palestinians say intensifying Israeli strikes in recent days have shattered any hope of progress.

Israeli troops have occupied and depopulated two-thirds of the enclave, leaving nearly all its more than 2 million residents confined to a tiny strip of land along the coast, most in makeshift tents or damaged buildings amid the ruins.

"It was as if the war has resumed, there was an attack every one hour or less, and the planes struck places across the Gaza Strip, north, central and south, everywhere," Aya Mohammad Zaki, 32, told Reuters by phone.

The Palestinians killed on Sunday included a couple and their child in an Israeli strike on a Gaza City apartment. The Israeli military said it targeted military operatives in that and other strikes.