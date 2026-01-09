Gaza civil defence says Israeli attacks kill 9 including 5 children

Earlier on Thursday, the military said a projectile was launched "from the area of Gaza City toward the State of Israel" but that it fell within the Gaza Strip.



"Shortly after, the (military) precisely struck the launch point," it said in a statement.



Since Oct 10, a fragile US-sponsored truce in Gaza has largely halted the fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas, but both sides have alleged frequent ceasefire violations.



Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told AFP that the strikes in Gaza on Thursday "confirm the Israeli occupation's renunciation of its commitment to the ceasefire".



Israeli forces have killed at least 425 Palestinians in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect, according to Gaza's health ministry.



At least 21 people were killed on Nov 22 in Israeli strikes, making it one of the deadliest days in Gaza since the ceasefire came into effect.



The Israeli military said militants have killed three of its soldiers during the same period.