Israel says could fulfil Trump's Gaza displacement plan if hostages not freed

"LIVES DEPEND ON IT"

In Tel Aviv, Israeli student Mali Abramovitch, 28, said that it was "terrible to think" that the next group of hostages would not be released "because Israel allegedly violated the conditions, which is nonsense".



"We can't let them (Hamas) play with us like this... It's simply not acceptable."



In southern Gaza's Khan Younis, 48-year-old Saleh Awad told AFP he felt "anxiety and fear", saying that "Israel is seeking any pretext to reignite the war. .. and displace" the territory's inhabitants.



Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem warned that hostages would not be released without Israeli compliance with the deal.



"Our position in clear, and we will not accept the language of American and Israeli threats," said Qassem, after Netanyahu threatened to "resume intense fighting" if hostages were not released by Saturday.



Last week's hostage release sparked anger in Israel and beyond after Hamas paraded three emaciated hostages before a crowd and forced them to speak, while Hamas has accused Israel of failing to meet its aid commitments under the agreement.