Gaza hospital says three babies die of 'severe temperature drop'

Her father, Mahmoud al-Faseeh, told AFP that in her final hours, "the little girl woke up two or three times during the night to breastfeed".



In the morning, the parents saw "she had bitten her tongue and was bleeding", said the father.



"We took her to the doctor, who told us it was due to the cold, and there have been several cases with similar symptoms."



Faseeh said it was "extremely cold, and the tent is not suitable for living. The children are always sick."



The vast majority of the Gaza Strip's 2.4 million residents have been displaced at least once since the war broke out with Palestinian militant group Hamas's Oc 7, 2023 attack on Israel.



According to Israel's weather service, temperatures in Gaza in recent days were as low as 8 degrees Celsius at night.