Israel releases Palestinian prisoners after hostages freed

At around dusk, two buses carrying the inmates left from the West Bank's Ofer Prison after Israel said it had received assurances from mediators over the future "safe release" of captives.
Hundreds of joyous Palestinians greeted them when they arrived in Ramallah, an AFP correspondent said.
Flashing a victory sign, the first to disembark from the bus was Zakaria Zubeidi, 49, a former top militant leader jailed for attacks that killed several Israelis.
The cheering crowd immediately hoisted him onto their shoulders.
Israel's prison service confirmed it had freed 110 inmates under the latest exchange, the third hostage-prisoner swap under a Jan19 ceasefire deal aimed at ending the war in Gaza.
Another hostage and prisoner release is scheduled for Saturday, with three Israeli men due to be set free.
After more than 15 months of captivity, militants in Gaza earlier Thursday freed the three Israelis, as well as five Thais, captured in Hamas's Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel.
First to be freed Thursday was 20-year-old Israeli soldier Agam Berger, who was handed over to International Committee of the Red Cross officials in Jabalia, northern Gaza.
Before her release footage showed her on a stage, with masked Hamas members in distinctive green headbands, being prompted to wave to onlookers.
"THANK YOU GOD"
All the freed Israeli and Thai hostages were taken to hospitals after their return to Israel, the military said.
The two other freed Israelis are civilians Gadi Moses, 80, and Arbel Yehud, 29, both of whom also hold German nationality.
Yehud's family, still awaiting the release of her partner and brother from Gaza, urged future releases to go ahead unhindered.
"We urge everyone not to let this open door close. Everyone must be brought home immediately so that we can heal as a society," the family said.
Footage released by the Israeli military showed Moses, 80, in the tearful embrace of his family during their reunion at a reception centre in southern Israel.
Read more:
"It is confirmed everyone, my son did not die. Thank you, God," a sobbing Wiwwaeo Sriaoun said at her home in rural Thailand as she heard confirmation her farm worker son was among those freed.
In war-devastated Khan Younis, dense crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of Yehud and Moses near the childhood home of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who Israel killed in October.
On Aug 1, Israel's military announced the killing of the Hamas military chief, Mohammed Deif, but Hamas had never confirmed his death - until a statement from the group on Thursday announced his "martyrdom".
The truce deal has allowed a surge of aid into Gaza, where the war has created a long-running humanitarian crisis.
However, senior Hamas officials accused Israel of slowing aid deliveries, with one citing key items such as fuel, tents, heavy machinery and other equipment.
COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body that oversees civilian affairs in the Palestinian territories, called this "totally fake news".
As the text of the agreement - mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States - has not been made public, AFP was unable to verify its terms of aid.
DISPLACEMENT "JUSTICE"
The ceasefire deal is currently in its first, 42-day phase, which should see a total of 33 hostages freed in stages. The Thai hostages are not included in that number.
Negotiations for a second phase of the deal should start next Monday, according to a timeline given earlier by an Israeli official. This phase would cover the release of the remaining captives, the Times of Israel has reported.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for sealing the agreement, which took effect before his inauguration, and his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, who took part in the talks, met Netanyahu in Israel on Wednesday.
Trump has invited Netanyahu to the White House on February 4, according to the premier's office.
"My house is destroyed," 33-year-old Mohammed al-Faleh told AFP.
"The biggest problem is that there is no water," he added. "Food aid is reaching Gaza... but there is no gas or electricity. We bake bread on a fire fuelled by wood and nylon."
Israel cut ties with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) from Thursday following accusations some of its staff belong to Hamas.
UNRWA has long been the lead agency in coordinating aid to Gaza, and the United Nations said on Thursday it would continue working in all Palestinian territories despite the Israeli legislation.