What we know about the hostages still in Gaza

Here is what we know about the hostages still held in Gaza.

LITTLE PROOF OF LIFE

Israeli authorities believe that 24 out of 58 hostages held in the Gaza Strip are alive, but for most of them, there has been little proof of life.

Three of the four hostages whose bodies were repatriated this week had been presumed alive prior to the handover of their remains.

In a recent proof of life, a video released by Hamas on Saturday showed two hostages, Evyatar David, 24, and Guy Gilboa-Dalal, 23, watching the handover in Gaza of other captives set for release.

Edan Alexander, 21, and Matan Zangauker, 25, were seen in videos released between late November and early December.

Some hostages freed during the truce have shared with Israeli authorities information on more than a dozen captives they had seen alive.

ALL MEN

All remaining hostages presumed alive are men, and most of them are younger than 30.

Twenty-two are Israeli, of whom 10 have dual nationality. There are also two foreigners, Nepali student Bipin Joshi, 24, and Thai farm worker Natthapong Pinta, who was 35 at the time of his abduction.

Five of the Israelis are soldiers, including Tamir Nimrodi and Nimrod Cohen, who are both 20, making them the youngest hostages still in Gaza.

Israeli-Hungarian hostage Omri Miran, 47, is the oldest one.

Out of the 24 hostages believed to be alive, 11 were seized from the site of a music festival that came under attack on Oct 7, 2023.