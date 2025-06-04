What is the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, the aid group backed by the US and Israel?

Over the past two weeks, a new Gaza aid group has been at work in the Palestinian territory, bypassing the longstanding UN-led aid system there with a new distribution mechanism and drawing criticism over various issues.
The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), backed by the United States and Israel, said on Tuesday (Jun 3) that it has given out more than seven million meals from its aid centres "without incident".
However, the Israeli military is facing allegations of shooting into crowds of civilians rushing to pick up aid packages near GHF sites, which it denies. On Tuesday, emergency responders said Israel's military killed at least 27 people near a GHF centre in Gaza, a figure later corroborated by the Red Cross.
The United Nations has also denounced the foundation and refused to cooperate with it over concerns it was designed to cater to Israeli military objectives.
Here's what you need to know about the GHF and recent developments involving its aid operations in Gaza.
What is the GHF?
US consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) helped establish the GHF in October 2024, one year after the Oct 7 attack by Hamas in Israel.
According to the Geneva commercial registry, the GHF was officially registered in February this year in Switzerland to oversee aid deliveries in Gaza.
An officially private effort with opaque funding, GHF began operations on May 26 after Israel had completely cut off supplies into Gaza for over two months, sparking warnings of mass famine.
The foundation has said it will work with private US security and logistics firms - UG Solutions and Safe Reach Solutions - according to a source familiar with the plan.
A second source said that prior to starting its operations, the GHF had already received more than US$100 million in commitments. It was not immediately clear where the money had come from.
Senior US officials were working with Israel to enable the GHF to start work, acting US Ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea told the Security Council in May, urging the UN and aid groups to cooperate. Israel said it would facilitate the GHF's work without being involved in aid deliveries.
Chaired by evangelical Christian leader
The GHF is operated by a group of American security contractors, ex-military officers and humanitarian aid officials.
In late May, Jake Wood, a US military veteran who had co-founded a disaster relief group, resigned as CEO as he said it was clear the GHF would not be allowed to operate independently.
It was unclear who would succeed him until Tuesday, when the GHF named evangelical Christian leader, Reverend Johnnie Moore, as its executive chairman.
Moore, an adviser to US President Donald Trump on interfaith issues, has had a confrontational approach to the United Nations.
After UN chief Antonio Guterres expressed revulsion at "reports of Palestinians killed and injured while seeking aid in Gaza" on Sunday, Moore responded angrily.
"Mr Secretary General, it was a lie," Moore posted to Guterres on X, "spread by terrorists & you're still spreading it. Correct this".
On the same day that Moore was appointed, BCG said it had terminated its contract with the foundation and placed the partner leading the project on leave.
"Unapproved follow-on work relating to Gaza lacked buy-in from multilateral stakeholders and was stopped on May 30. BCG has not and will not be paid for any of this work," the group said in a statement, adding that a formal review is underway.
How does GHF deliver aid?
The GHF bypasses the longstanding aid system in Gaza, where UN-led aid groups have been carrying out a massive operation moving food, medicine, fuel, tents and other supplies across Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war began in October 2023.
For decades, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, had spearheaded aid distribution in Gaza, with dozens of other organisations participating in efforts to assist the population.
Israel has demanded an alternative plan because it accuses Hamas of siphoning off aid. The UN and aid groups deny there is significant diversion. Israel has also accused UNRWA of providing cover for Hamas militants, claiming that some of the agency's employees took part in the group's October 2023 attack.
The new mechanism centralises and limits food distribution to a small number of hubs guarded by armed contractors, where people must go to pick up the food. Currently four hubs have been set up, all close to Israeli military positions.
Aid will be delivered with the help of private subcontractors transporting supplies in armoured vehicles from the Gaza border to the hubs, where they will also provide security. The GHF said the aim is to deter criminal gangs or militants from redirecting aid.
The GHF said each of its initial four hubs would serve meals for roughly 300,000 people. It also said it will eventually be able to meet the needs of 2 million people.
One of the hubs is in central Gaza, close to the Netzarim Corridor, a strip of land held by Israeli troops, according to a map issued by the Israeli military. The three others are in the area of Rafah, south of the Morag Corridor, another military-held strip.
Almost the entire population is currently in northern Gaza - where no hub is currently located - or in central Gaza. They would have to cross through Israeli military lines to reach the hubs near Rafah.
The GHF said it will create more hubs within 30 days - including in the north - but did not specify their exact locations.
The UN has rejected the new mechanism, saying it allows Israel to use food as a weapon, violates humanitarian principles and will not be effective.
Why do aid groups and the UN oppose it?
The UN and major aid groups have refused to cooperate with the GHF over concerns that its plan would "weaponise aid" for Israel’s military and political purposes.
They said Israel would have the power to determine who receives aid and to force the population to move to where it is being distributed, emptying large parts of the territory. That would potentially violate international laws against forced displacement.
"We cannot take part in a system that violates humanitarian principles and risks implicating us in serious breaches of international law," said Shaina Low, communication adviser for the Norwegian Refugee Council, a leading aid group operating in Gaza.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said that under the aid mechanism, Gaza’s population would eventually be moved to a “sterile zone” in Gaza’s far south. He said it was for their protection while Israeli forces fight Hamas elsewhere. He also said once the Palestinians enter the area, "they don’t necessarily go back".
Israel has also said that after Hamas is defeated, it will implement a plan proposed by Trump to relocate the territory’s population outside Gaza, though it portrays migration as "voluntary". The Palestinians, along with nearly all of the international community, have rejected the idea.
The GHF said in a statement that it is independent and apolitical and will not be part of any mass displacement, adding that its system is fully consistent with humanitarian principles including impartiality and independence.
It also said food will be given according to need, without eligibility requirements, despite Israel previously telling aid groups that the country intends to vet aid recipients and use facial recognition technology.
However, aid groups say recipients will have to pass close to or through Israeli military positions to reach the hubs, exposing them to vetting.
The aid groups also noted that the GHF has said each meal it distributes would have 1,750 calories, which is below the 2,100-calorie per day standard for meals in emergency situations used by the UN’s World Health Organization, UNICEF and World Food Program.
They added that the GHF's plans for distributing non-food aid remain uncertain.
Thus, the change is simply not necessary, said the aid workers.
What has been happening at GHF aid sites?
Scores of Palestinians have been killed or injured as chaos erupted near the aid centres on multiple occasions, prompting a call for an independent investigation by UN chief Antonio Guterres on Monday.
In one instance, Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli gunfire killed at least 31 people and wounded 176 near the aid distribution site in the southern city of Rafah on Sunday, with medics at nearby hospitals also reporting a deluge of gunshot wound victims.
The Israeli military denied firing at people "while they were near or within" the site, and urged "media to be cautious with information published" by Hamas.
But a military source acknowledged "warning shots were fired towards several suspects" overnight about a kilometre away from the GHF distribution centre, outside of operating hours.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said that its field hospital in Rafah received 179 people, including 21 pronounced dead on arrival.
The ICRC reported that all the wounded "said they had been trying to reach an aid distribution site", adding that "the majority suffered gunshot or shrapnel wounds".
Pause in operations and what's next
The GHF said it will not give out any aid on Wednesday (Jun 4) as it presses Israel to boost civilian safety beyond the perimeter of its distribution sites, a day after dozens of Palestinians seeking aid were killed.
It said it has asked the Israeli military to "guide foot traffic in a way that minimises confusion or escalation risks" near military perimeters; develop clearer guidance for civilians; and enhance training to support civilian safety.
The UN Security Council is also set to vote on Wednesday on a demand for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and humanitarian access across Gaza.
"It is unacceptable. Civilians are risking - and in several instances losing - their lives just trying to get food," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday, adding that the GHF aid distribution model was "all a recipe for disaster, which is exactly what is going on".