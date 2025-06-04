What is the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, the aid group backed by the US and Israel?

Over the past two weeks, a new Gaza aid group has been at work in the Palestinian territory, bypassing the longstanding UN-led aid system there with a new distribution mechanism and drawing criticism over various issues.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), backed by the United States and Israel, said on Tuesday (Jun 3) that it has given out more than seven million meals from its aid centres "without incident".

However, the Israeli military is facing allegations of shooting into crowds of civilians rushing to pick up aid packages near GHF sites, which it denies. On Tuesday, emergency responders said Israel's military killed at least 27 people near a GHF centre in Gaza, a figure later corroborated by the Red Cross.



The United Nations has also denounced the foundation and refused to cooperate with it over concerns it was designed to cater to Israeli military objectives.

Here's what you need to know about the GHF and recent developments involving its aid operations in Gaza.

What is the GHF?

US consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) helped establish the GHF in October 2024, one year after the Oct 7 attack by Hamas in Israel.

According to the Geneva commercial registry, the GHF was officially registered in February this year in Switzerland to oversee aid deliveries in Gaza.

An officially private effort with opaque funding, GHF began operations on May 26 after Israel had completely cut off supplies into Gaza for over two months, sparking warnings of mass famine.

The foundation has said it will work with private US security and logistics firms - UG Solutions and Safe Reach Solutions - according to a source familiar with the plan.

A second source said that prior to starting its operations, the GHF had already received more than US$100 million in commitments. It was not immediately clear where the money had come from.

Senior US officials were working with Israel to enable the GHF to start work, acting US Ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea told the Security Council in May, urging the UN and aid groups to cooperate. Israel said it would facilitate the GHF's work without being involved in aid deliveries.

Chaired by evangelical Christian leader

The GHF is operated by a group of American security contractors, ex-military officers and humanitarian aid officials.

In late May, Jake Wood, a US military veteran who had co-founded a disaster relief group, resigned as CEO as he said it was clear the GHF would not be allowed to operate independently.

It was unclear who would succeed him until Tuesday, when the GHF named evangelical Christian leader, Reverend Johnnie Moore, as its executive chairman.