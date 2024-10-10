UNICEF says Gaza fighting pauses agreed to finish polio vaccinations

The first round of the polio vaccination campaign, which began on Sep 1, reached its target of 90 per cent of children under 10 years of age, the UN has said.

It was carried out in phases over two weeks during humanitarian pauses in the fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed in August that a baby was partially paralysed by the type 2 polio virus, the first such case in the territory in 25 years.

"UNICEF will include Vitamin A supplements to strengthen children's immune systems. Children in Gaza live in extremely dire hygiene and sanitation conditions," Russell said.

"With the additional vaccine equipment and cold boxes that arrived yesterday, UNICEF is ready to deliver and vaccinate children to stop the transmission of polio," she said.

"The success of the first round shows that when agreements are respected, we can get the job done."