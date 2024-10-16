'Tragedy in Jabalia' as Israel army tightens siege in north Gaza

MOUNTING DEATH TOLL

Gaza's civil defence agency said at least 69 people have been killed in the military operation in Jabalia, while many remained trapped under the wreckage of bombed-out houses.



The Israeli military has defended the campaign, saying its forces were targeting "terrorists embedded inside civilian areas", and accusing Hamas of preventing residents from fleeing.



Thuraya Taha Asaliya - who has been displaced seven times since the war began and is currently in the Beit Hanoun area of northern Gaza - said her husband was stuck in Jabalia.



"He is trapped in the Jabalia Girls School," said Asaliya, a 40-year-old housewife.



"There are tanks there and people cannot leave. The situation is difficult for them, there is no water or any other basic thing."