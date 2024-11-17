Israel hits Gaza and Lebanon in deadly strikes

GAZA STRIP: Israeli strikes killed dozens in Gaza on Sunday (Nov 17), the civil defence there said, and also hit a central Beirut district where a Lebanese source reported the death of Hezbollah's spokesman in one raid.

Israel has been fighting on two fronts since September, intensifying attacks on Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah after nearly a year of cross-border clashes alongside its war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

A Lebanese security source said Hezbollah spokesman Mohammed Afif was killed in a strike on Beirut's Ras al-Nabaa district, one of relatively few attacks outside the group's strongholds. Israel's military declined to comment.

A year after the Gaza war was triggered by Hamas's unprecedented Oct 7 attacks, Israel launched a major assault in the north of the Palestinian territory which it said was meant to stop militants from regrouping there.

In the latest violence in besieged Gaza, the civil defence agency said Israeli air raids killed at least 46 people.

The deadliest strike, in the middle of the night in Beit Lahia in the north, killed 26 people, including women and children, and left at least 59 others buried under the rubble, civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said.