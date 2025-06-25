Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces kill 20 including six aid seekers

GAZA CITY: Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli fire killed at least 20 people on Wednesday (Jun 25), including six who were waiting to collect food aid in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

The latest in a string of deadly incidents near aid distribution sites came after the United Nations had condemned the "weaponisation of food" in the Gaza Strip, where a US- and Israeli-backed foundation has largely replaced established humanitarian organisations.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that six people were killed and 30 others wounded "following Israeli fire targeting thousands of civilians waiting for aid" in an area of central Gaza where Palestinians have gathered each night in the hope of collecting food rations.

Bassal said the crowd was hit by Israeli "bullets and tank shells".

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military said it was "looking into" the report.

On Tuesday, pressure grew on the privately run aid group Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which was brought into the Palestinian territory at the end of May to replace United Nations agencies but whose operations have been marred by chaotic scenes and neutrality concerns.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, called the US- and Israeli-backed system an "abomination" that has put Palestinians' lives at risk, while a spokesman for the UN human rights office, Thameen Al-Kheetan, condemned the "weaponisation of food" in the territory.

Despite easing its aid blockade in May, Israel continues to impose restrictions.