Hamas says search resumes for last Israeli hostage body in Gaza

Of the 251 people seized during Hamas's Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the Gaza war, only the body of Gvili remains in the Palestinian territory.



Gvili, a non-commissioned officer in the Israeli police's elite Yassam unit, was killed in action on the day of the attack and his body was taken to Gaza.



The Israeli group representing the families of hostages held in Gaza said in a statement that it welcomed "the pressure that led to the operational decision to resume search efforts" for Gvili's body.



"After a difficult month of uncertainty and feeling helpless, we are deeply relieved that search teams have returned to the field," Gvili's parents were quoted as saying in the statement from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.



"It's time for Hamas to understand there are no free passes. The Rafah crossing should not reopen until our Rani comes home," they added.



"We call on the mediators to use all their leverage to get this deal done and end our suffering. Rani, we're waiting for you. We won't rest until you're back."