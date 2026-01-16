Netanyahu says the announced start of Gaza ceasefire's next phase is a 'declarative move'

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip: Israeli strikes in central Gaza on Thursday (Jan 15) killed nine people, including three women, a day after the US announced that the fragile ceasefire would advance to its second phase.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the ceasefire announcement largely symbolic, raising questions about how its more challenging elements will be carried out.

Speaking with the parents of the last Israeli hostage whose remains are still in Gaza, Netanyahu late Wednesday said the governing committee of Palestinians announced as part of the second phase was merely a “declarative move,” rather than the sign of progress described by US envoy Steve Witkoff.

Israeli police officer Ran Gvili's parents had earlier pressed Netanyahu not to advance the ceasefire until their son's remains were returned, Israel’s Hostage and Missing Families Forum said Wednesday.

Netanyahu told Gvili’s parents that his return remained a top priority.

The announcement of the ceasefire's second phase marked a significant step forward but left many questions unanswered.

Those include the makeup of the proposed, apolitical governing committee of Palestinian experts and an international “Board of Peace."

The committee's composition was coordinated with Israel, said an Israeli official speaking on the condition of anonymity.