Gaza health officials say strikes kill 24 after Israel says officer wounded

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said it was "outraged" by the killing of an on-duty paramedic, Hussein Hassan Hussein Al-Samiri, in a bombardment in the southern Al-Mawasi area.



The Israeli military said one strike in southern Gaza had targeted a Hamas platoon commander named Bilal Abu Assi who led an assault on a kibbutz during the Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel that sparked the Gaza war.



It added it was aware of claims that "several uninvolved civilians, including a medical staff member, were hit in the strike" and that it had taken steps "to mitigate harm to civilians as much as possible".



In Gaza City, Abu Mohammed Haboush said "we were sleeping when suddenly shells and gunfire rained down on us".



"Young children were martyred, my son and my nephew were among the dead. We lost many young men," he said.