Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes kill 12, including family of six

The Israeli military said it carried out an airstrike against "several armed terrorists transferring weapons in a vehicle" in southern Gaza.



The United Nations said on Tuesday that Israeli attacks had killed at least 57 Palestinians from Jul 13 to 20.



"The Israeli military has intensified its attacks in Gaza in recent days," UN rights office spokesman Thameen Al-Kheetan told reporters in Geneva.



"Nowhere is safe for Palestinians in Gaza."



The Israeli army has in recent days announced a series of strikes in the territory targeting Hamas and Islamic Jihad members who it said were involved in the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that set off the war, or in holding hostages after.



At least 1,168 Palestinians have been killed since the truce took effect last October, according to Gaza's health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.



The Israeli military says it has lost five soldiers in Gaza over the same period, as well as one civilian contractor.



Restrictions imposed on media outlets and limited access in Gaza prevent AFP from independently verifying tolls or freely covering the violence there.