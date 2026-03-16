Gaza ministry says Israeli strike on police vehicle kills nine

The Cairo delegation, headed by Hamas official Nizar Rayyan, "demanded an immediate halt to all violations and called on Israel to implement the second phase of the ceasefire agreement and open the Gaza crossings", the source said.



At the start of the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb 28, Israel announced the closure of all crossing points into Gaza as a "security" measure.



But on Sunday, it said it would partially reopen the Rafah crossing on the border between the Palestinian territory and Egypt.



"The Rafah Crossing will reopen for movement in both directions starting this coming Wednesday (Mar 18), for limited movement of people only," COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry agency in charge of civilian affairs in the Palestinian territories, said in a statement.



It had previously reopened the Kerem Shalom crossing in the territory's south to allow for the "gradual entry of humanitarian aid".



Gaza's health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority, says at least 663 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the truce.



The Israeli military says at least five of its soldiers have been killed in the same period since Oct 10.



Media restrictions and limited access in Gaza have prevented AFP from independently verifying casualty figures or freely covering the fighting.