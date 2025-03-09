Gaza protesters vandalise Trump's Scottish golf resort

LONDON: US President Donald Trump's prized Turnberry golf resort in Scotland was been vandalised on Saturday (Mar 8) by protesters who sprayed "GAZA IS NOT 4 SALE" in huge white letters on the lawn.

The activists also damaged greens and sprayed blood-red paint over the luxury resort's clubhouse overnight on Saturday.

The Palestine Action group said it was a "direct response to the US administration's stated intent to ethnically cleanse Gaza".

Trump sparked outrage last month when he suggested the US "take over" Gaza and turn it into the "Riviera of the Middle East", while forcing its Palestinian inhabitants to relocate to Egypt or Jordan.