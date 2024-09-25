'We feel their pain': Gazans stunned by Israeli strikes on Lebanon

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: As Israeli bombs flattened buildings and sent smoke billowing skywards over Lebanon this week, Gazans looked on with both empathy and fear over how the widening war might affect them.

Israel carried out a third day of air strikes against Lebanon on Wednesday (Sep 25), saying it was targeting weapons caches and infrastructure belonging to the Lebanon-based Hezbollah group.

In a dramatic escalation after nearly a year of cross-border violence, Israeli air raids on Monday killed at least 558 people in Lebanon in the country's deadliest day since the 1975-1990 civil war.

After the unprecedented Oct 7 attack by militants against southern Israel, Hezbollah said it began striking Israel in solidarity with Hamas, another Iran-backed group.

The Oct 7 attack sparked the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, marked by relentless Israeli bombardment that has devastated much of the Palestinian territory.

Chadi Nawfal, a 24-year-old resident of Gaza City who said he lost his home in an Israeli strike, told AFP on Wednesday that footage from Lebanon was hard to watch.

"The bloody scenes from Lebanon that we see on our television screens are very harsh images," he told AFP.

"We people in the Gaza Strip are the only ones who can currently feel the pain that the Lebanese people are experiencing."

The sustained Israeli aerial assault on Lebanon is the latest in a series of attacks that began last week with coordinated blasts of Hezbollah pagers and walkie-talkies. The explosions killed 39 people and wounded almost 3,000, and were followed by a deadly strike on Friday on south Beirut, with leading Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil among the dead.