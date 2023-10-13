Gaza rescue workers scared and exhausted under Israel's air strikes

GAZA: Palestinian rescue worker Ibrahim Hamdan has been on duty almost constantly since Saturday (Oct 7), dodging Israeli air strikes that have killed paramedics even as his team tries to pull survivors from houses destroyed by the relentless pounding of the tiny enclave.

Israel's bombardment of Gaza began on Saturday soon after the armed wing of the militant group Hamas governing the enclave smashed through barriers to send hundreds of fighters marauding through Israeli towns, killing 1,200 soldiers and civilians including children, Israel's military says.

The bombardment is the most intense Israel has ever directed at Gaza, which is only 40km long and home to 2.3 million people living in cramped cities and refugee camps with few designated shelters and nowhere else to run.

So many buildings have been destroyed, including many occupied by civilians, that rescue services were struggling to reach new bomb sites quickly. Hamdan said he was attending about 10 calls a day, some lasting hours.

Explosions from air strikes echo every few minutes - killing more than 1,500 people in Gaza so far including hundreds of children, local health authorities say.