Gaza rescuers say 3 aid workers killed in Israel strike

Gaza's civil defence agency said three aid workers were killed in an Israeli air strike in the Hamas-run territory on Saturday (Nov 30) but the Israeli army said it killed a "terrorist".

The agency said the aid workers killed were Palestinian employees of World Central Kitchen (WCK). The US aid group did not immediately respond to AFP requests for comment.

The Israeli army said it had "struck a vehicle with a terrorist that took part in the murderous October 7 massacre", referring to the militant group Hamas's unprecedented attack on Israel last year.

"The claim that the terrorist was simultaneously a WCK worker is being examined," it added in a statement.

Civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said the bodies of "at least five dead were transported (to hospital), including (those of) the three employees of World Central Kitchen".

"All three men worked for WCK and they were hit while driving in a WCK jeep in Khan Yunis," Bassal said, adding that the vehicle had been "marked with its logo clearly visible".