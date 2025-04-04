Gaza rescuers say children among 31 killed in Israel strike on school-turned-shelter

GAZA: Gaza's civil defence agency said at least 31 people, including children, were killed in an Israeli strike on Thursday (Apr 3) on a school serving as a shelter for Palestinians displaced by the war.



Agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that women and children were among the dead, while six people were still unaccounted for in the strike on Dar al-Arqam School in the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood northeast of Gaza City.



Bassal had said earlier that more than 100 others were wounded in the attack.



"One of the missing was a pregnant woman who was expecting twins," he said.