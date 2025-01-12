Gaza rescuers say eight dead in Israel strike on school building

It said the air force "conducted a precise strike on terrorists in a command-and-control centre" that had previously served as the Halwa school in Jabaliya.



It said it targeted the premises because "the school had been used by Hamas terrorists to plan and execute attacks".



The attack was the latest in a series of Israeli strikes on school buildings housing displaced people in Gaza, where fighting has raged for more than 14 months.



A strike on the United Nations-run Al-Jawni school in central Gaza on Sep 11 drew international outcry after the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said six of its staff were among the 18 reported dead.