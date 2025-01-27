Gaza residents start to return north as crossing opened after hostage breakthrough

CAIRO: Tens of thousands of Palestinians began moving along the main roads leading north in Gaza on Monday (Jan 27) as Israel opened roadblocks after the militant group Hamas agreed to hand over female Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud and two other hostages.

Television images showed large crowds on the move and witnesses said the first residents arrived in Gaza City in the early morning after the first crossing point in central Gaza opened at 7am. Another crossing was due to open at 9am.

As news that the crossings would be opened filtered out, thousands of displaced families burst in cheers at shelters and tent encampments.

"No sleep, I have everything packed and ready to go with the first light of day," said Ghada, a mother of five.

"At least we are going back home, now I can say war is over and I hope it will stay calm," she told Reuters via a chat app.

Under the terms of the ceasefire agreement, residents of northern Gaza were due to return at the weekend but Israel said that Hamas had broken the deal by failing to release civilian hostage Yehud and kept the crossings closed.