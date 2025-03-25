Egypt makes new proposal to restore Gaza truce as Israeli strikes kill 65

CAIRO: Egypt has floated a new proposal aimed at restoring the Gaza ceasefire deal, security sources told Reuters on Monday (Mar 24), as Palestinian health authorities said Israeli strikes had killed at least 65 people in the enclave in the past 24 hours.

The proposal, made last week, follows an escalation in violence after Israel resumed air and ground operations against Hamas militants on Mar 18, effectively ending a two-month period of relative calm after 15 months of war.

Gaza health officials said Israeli airstrikes and shelling have killed nearly 700 Palestinians since then, including at least 400 women and children.

Among those killed on Monday were two local journalists, Mohammad Mansour and Hussam Shabat, medics said.

The Palestinian Journalist Syndicate said at least 206 journalists have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since early October 2023, when the conflict erupted. There was no immediate Israeli comment.

Hamas said several of its senior political and security officials had also been killed.

Later on Monday, the Israeli military said it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it crossed into Israel. Warning sirens had sounded in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and other areas. Iran-aligned Houthi forces in Yemen have at times fired missiles at Israel in support of Hamas fighters.